Ally Blake’s Forecast | A nice Memorial Day Weekend

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Good morning everyone! It is a cool and misty morning here in Kentucky, but after multiple days of showers and storms, things look a lot better outside!

Temps start off in the upper 50s and low 60s with fog and mist likely. Eventually, the clouds will recede, and things will look significantly better with nicer temps in the mid-70s. This will kick off a much warmer and nicer stretch into Memorial Day Weekend. Memorial Day itself is going to be fantastic! I think some of us could hit 90 degrees. This will linger until the end of May. Showers are likely to return with a cold front by Thursday and temps will fall slightly next weekend.

I hope you all have a great day!:)

