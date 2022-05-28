Ally Blake’s Forecast | A summer like feel to end May

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) -Good Saturday evening y’all! It ended up being not too bad of a day here in Kentucky with a mix of sun and clouds.

Overnight we see a clearing and temps drop into the upper 50s and low 60s. Wouldn’t be surprised to see some fog in eastern Kentucky as well, but a spectacular day is on tap for us tomorrow! Temps will round out in the low 80s with sunny skies. This will kick off a summer-like feel across the commonwealth in the coming days. Monday through Wednesday temps stay in the mid to upper 80s with sunshine. Some of us could very well hit 90 degrees. Thursday is likely when our next cold front arrives and we could see the next chance for some showers and storms. This will drop temps back to the mid-70s and by the weekend we look to dry out again.

I hope you all have a great day!

