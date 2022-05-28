Advertisement

Baseball Wildcats advance to SEC Tourney semifinals

UK knocks off LSU, 7-2
UK will play in the SEC Tournament semifinals for just the second time in school history after knocking out LSU on Saturday, 7-2.(UK Athletics)
By Steve Moss
Published: May. 28, 2022 at 5:59 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
HOOVER, Ala. (WKYT) - The Kentucky baseball Wildcats continued their improbable postseason run on Saturday with a 7-2 win over 4th-seeded LSU. UK becomes the first 12-seed to advance to the SEC Tournament semifinals.

UK starter Tyler Bosma took a no-hitter into the seventh inning, before surrendering two runs in the top of the inning. It’s the longest no-hit bid by a Kentucky pitcher this season. Bosma finished with 10 strikeouts and only one hit allowed.

Jacob Plastiak’s solo home run in the second staked the Cats to a 3-0 lead. UK would add runs in the fourth and fifth innings, giving Nick Mingione’s club a 7-0 lead.

Daniel Harper relieved Bosma for the save.

UK will be making only its second appearance ever in the SEC Tournament semifinals. The Wildcats will face No. 1 Tennessee in the nightcap at the Hoover Met on Saturday.

