Advertisement

Community celebrates 100-year-old, World War II Veteran

Garrett embraces friends and loved ones at a birthday celebration.
Garrett embraces friends and loved ones at a birthday celebration.(Source: WKYT)
By Grason Passmore
Published: May. 28, 2022 at 7:23 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Story after story are shared in the pews of the First Presbyterian Church in downtown Mount Sterling Saturday.

But all end the same way, in applause for George Washington Garrett.

“It’s an honor any time someone can make it to 100 years. But we’re talking about an individual who also served his country in World War Two,” said Mayor Al Botts.

And came back to serve his community in Mount Sterling every since. Which means it’s only fitting Mayor Al Botts gifts the so called ‘Mayor of Queen Street’ the keys to the city.

“I think that’s George’s gift. He makes the world around him a better place and he makes people feel better about themselves,” Botts said.

“He just kept saying over and over again you look just like your mom,” said Marilyn Hairston, a family friend.

Marilyn Hairston traveled back to Mount Sterling from Portsmouth, Ohio to celebrate Garrett. Garrett and his late wife Margaret and Hairston’s parents were long-time friends before they passed. His greeting Saturday after the many years away meaning the world to Hairston.

“He still lives in the same home. He cuts his own grass. He drives. I’m like wow, I hope to be like you if I ever reach to be 100. He’s such a wonderful man.”

But in all of the commotion, all this 100-year-old World War II veteran, who once stormed the Beaches of Normandy, wants to do now...

“It’s time to go over there and eat,” said Garrett.

Garrett’s actual birthday is June 6th.

Mayor Al Botts said they have signs hanging all over the downtown to recognize veterans who have died this Memorial Day Weekend.

Then they’ll add signs for all living veterans, as well.

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former UK football coach Hal Mumme was arrested early Friday morning. According to his arrest...
Former UK head football coach pleads guilty after arrest at Lexington hotel
(Source: MGN)
3 workers at federal prison in Kentucky indicted on civil rights violations
Miah Cerrillo covered herself in blood so the gunman thought she was already dead.
11-year-old covers herself in classmate’s blood, plays dead
A hit TV show, taped right here in Lexington, is being renewed for a second round. Relative...
TV show taped in Lexington renewed for another season
Indiana State Police said the body of a young boy who was found dead in the woods in eastern...
Boy found dead in suitcase in Indiana died from electrolyte imbalance, autopsy shows

Latest News

Memorial Day weekend is the first time Lexington pools are fully open in three years.
WATCH | Lexington pools reopen at full capacity
Thousands of students graduated from Fayette County Public Schools Friday and Saturday.
WATCH | ‘We can have a piece of us that’s always connected:’ Thousands graduate from Fayette County Public Schools
Good Saturday evening y’all! It ended up being not too bad of a day here in Kentucky with a mix...
Ally Blake’s Forecast | A summer like feel to end May
Lexington’s six city pools will start to open Memorial Day weekend.
Lexington pools reopen at full capacity