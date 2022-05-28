Advertisement

‘We can have a piece of us that’s always connected:’ Thousands graduate from Fayette County Public Schools

494 seniors graduated from Henry Clay High School Saturday morning.
494 seniors graduated from Henry Clay High School Saturday morning.
By Shelby Lofton
Published: May. 28, 2022 at 12:18 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Thousands of students graduated from Fayette County Public Schools Friday and Saturday.

Students at Henry Clay, Paul Laurence Dunbar and Bryan Station High Schools turned their tassels Saturday. Tates Creek, Frederick Douglass and Lafayette High School seniors graduated Friday.

For the majority of the class of 2022, four years of work led up to the walk.

As sophomores, these students took a course they never signed up for: COVID-19 and all it’s consequences.

“The people who make us strong are the teachers,” said Henry Clay graduate Veronique Akitowa. “Our teachers are caring and push us to work hard and if you need anything they’re always there.”

There was no talk of the highly contagious virus that sent students home to learn during her ceremony. Instead, there was reflection on the good times.

“My favorite memories come from the swim team and all the friends I had on there and all the competitions and meets,” said class president Katherine Anne Rukavina.

There was also a heavy focus on the future.

“I’m a Biology major at UK, I’m interested in medicine and helping people, and that’s what pushed me, my mom getting sick and I don’t know what the sickness is, so I’m interested to know what it is,” said Akitowa.

The graduates proudly posed with their diplomas.

“We can always have a piece of us that’s always connected to this high school,” said Rukavina.

After a rollercoaster four years, the milestone was a push into adulthood.

This weekend’s ceremonies were the first to be held without mandatory masks since 2020.

