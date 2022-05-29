Advertisement

African American cemetery in Pikeville to be renovated

Pikeville family gathers to celebrate their ancestors.
Pikeville family gathers to celebrate their ancestors.(Chandler Wilcox, WYMT)
By Chandler Wilcox
Published: May. 29, 2022 at 6:47 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - The Honaker family has been in Pikeville serving the community since the 1800′s. Now, the community wants to give back.

“I’ve never met a more kind family,” Pikeville native Ken Trivette said. “They never complained.”

From babysitters to pastors to coaches, the Honakers were everything to the Pikeville community. In a ceremony celebrating their ancestors, the family united in faith and love.

“Always remember who you are representing,” family descendant Murray Garvin told the younger generation. “These are the people whose shoulders you stand on.”

This is not the first time the Honaker family has visited the cemetery. Many times before they have gone up and had to fight through tree limbs and leaves just to see a flat rock sitting where their ancestors were buried.

However, their most recent visit was different.

Behind native Ken Trivette, the Pikeville community has united to clear a path to the cemetery and honor them with sturdy headstones.

“I think it is about time that the city recognize us,” family descendant Tim Honaker said. “So, it’s just... a lot of words I can’t put it into say... but I mean it’s a beautiful thing to me.”

The Honakers were unable to be buried at the city cemetery until the mid 1900′s. With that said, the graveyard has become a historic monument for residents and they hope the city cemetery will annex it so that it can be taken care of on a regular basis.

