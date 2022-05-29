Advertisement

Ally Blake’s Forecast | Kicking off the unofficial start of summer

Sunday Evening Forecast
Good evening Kentucky! We are closing in on Memorial Day weekend and things are absolutely...
Good evening Kentucky! We are closing in on Memorial Day weekend and things are absolutely gorgeous!
By Ally Blake
Published: May. 29, 2022 at 4:44 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) -Good evening Kentucky! We are closing in on Memorial Day weekend and things are absolutely gorgeous!

Temps are in the low 80s and upper 70s with a mix of sun and clouds. Overnight, we likely drop into the 60s and there is the potential to see some fog in some locations early tomorrow morning. Memorial Day looks to be awesome... that’s if you like temps in the mid to upper 80s and dry skies. Don’t forget to hydrate and wear sunblock. This summer-like feel goes until Wednesday as temps hover close to near 90 degrees with a little bit of some mugginess kicking in as well. Wednesday we also see the clouds increase and there is a slight chance for an afternoon shower or storm. The better chance for that comes on Thursday when a cold front will bring scattered showers and storms likely throughout the day. This will bring temps back to the mid-70s by Friday and the weekend looks to stay mostly dry.

I hope you all have a great day!

