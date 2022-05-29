Advertisement

Lexington Fire Dept. shares tips for safe grilling this Memorial Day weekend

Tips for staying safe while grilling this holiday weekend
Cheeseburgers and Brats on a Fiery Charcoal Grill with Flames
Cheeseburgers and Brats on a Fiery Charcoal Grill with Flames(USDA)
By Samantha Valentino
Published: May. 29, 2022 at 1:18 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Summer holidays typically cause places like lakes, pools and restaurants to be busier, but fire departments also see an increase in calls as the temperatures being to rise.

“That’s generally because there are more family get togethers, and gatherings, and with the nicer weather that generally means cooking outside and enjoying themselves around fire pits and things of that nature,” said Major Joe Welch with the Lexington Fire Department.

Fire departments respond to more than 10,000 home fires involving grills, hibachis and barbecues each year, according to the National Fire Protection Association.

“We want to remind everybody to make sure that they have their grills outside, away from any structures or also away from any other flammable materials. Recommend that you always keep the grill supervised,” said Major Welch.

Major Welch said keeping a fire extinguisher near by in case of a fire is also helpful. He explained it is important to be mindful while grilling but also when it comes time to clean up.

“Many times people feel like, they grilled the night before, their charcoal grill has cooled down enough and they’ll dispose of those charcoal embers in a garbage can. Later that evening, your garbage can will become engulfed in flames and if it’s too close to your house, unfortunately we have seen some damage to houses and structure fires that have started from outside in a garbage can,” said Major Welch.

Grill, hibachi and barbecue fires cause an annual average of $149 million in direct property damage, according to the NFPA.

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former UK football coach Hal Mumme was arrested early Friday morning. According to his arrest...
Former UK head football coach pleads guilty after arrest at Lexington hotel
(Source: MGN)
3 workers at federal prison in Kentucky indicted on civil rights violations
Indiana State Police said the body of a young boy who was found dead in the woods in eastern...
Boy found dead in suitcase in Indiana died from electrolyte imbalance, autopsy shows
Six people were shot at a graduation party in Alabama early Friday morning, according to the...
Chaotic scene: 6 injured in graduation party shooting, police say
Florida resident James Whittington cashed in on a $5 million Florida Lottery jackpot while...
Man hits top lottery prize with $5 million scratch-off ticket

Latest News

In Lexington, there's a new business open to help people enjoy the outdoors using a different...
‘I think it’s a good way of seeing Lexington:’ E-bike rental shop opens downtown
Eastern Kentucky attorney Ned Pillersdorf says the shockwaves sent throughout the country by...
Kentucky attorneys discuss Ky. gun laws, potential for reform following Uvalde mass shooting
Garrett embraces friends and loved ones at a birthday celebration.
Community celebrates 100-year-old, World War II Veteran
Story after story are shared in the pews of the First Presbyterian Church in downtown Mount...
WATCH | Community celebrates 100-year-old, World War II Veteran