Person injured in fall at Raven Run Nature Sanctuary

(WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: May. 29, 2022 at 5:40 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - One person was injured Saturday afternoon after a fall at Raven Run Nature Sanctuary.

Firefighters say they were called out around 3:39 p.m. for a rope rescue of a hiker who went off-trail and slipped and fell close to 100 ft.

Crews staged at Proud Mary BBQ, where they put boats in the river. Major Jessica Bowman tells us crews rescued the person by boat around 5 p.m.

Major Bowman said the person’s injuries are not life-threatening and are considered minor. The hiker is being taken to the hospital for further evaluation.

Lexington Parks & Recreation posted on its Facebook: “Due to an emergency medical response, Raven Run will be closed for the remainder of the day. We will reopen on our normal schedule tomorrow for Memorial Day.”

