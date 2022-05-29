Advertisement

Somerset-Pulaski County Special Response Team launches ‘Marine 1′ to better serve lake-goers

Marine 1
Marine 1(None)
By Alyssa Williams
Published: May. 29, 2022 at 7:15 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURNSIDE, Ky. (WYMT) - On Tuesday night, the Somerset-Pulaski County Special Response Team (SRT) launched ‘Marine 1,’ a vessel that will remain at Burnside Marina in Pulaski County 24/7, reaching those in need of help quicker than ever before.

“Up until this point, if you had something out on the water, you had to bring a boat in, get it launched, and get it out, which cuts into minutes very quickly,” said Doug Baker, Chief of the Somerset-Pulaski County Special Response Team.

SRT has two trained pilots to navigate the boat, and depending on the emergency, they can page Burnside Fire Department, Pulaski County EMS, or any other emergency service to help.

“Safety first... and this is lives saved by having this,” said Burnside Mayor Robert Lawson.

The vessel is equipped with fire fighting capabilities., a radar and a global positioning system among other features.

“It makes me feel good to know we’ve done something to help the public here,” added Mayor Lawson.

Baker said his team has already put the boat into use.

“Wednesday, we had a lady that fell or jumped off one of the local bridges here, about 65 to 70 feet and landed in the middle of the water,” said Baker. “Instead of it taking 30 minutes to get a boat here, to get it launched and get it to that person, we, with Burnside Fire were able to get to her in 10 minutes.”

A project years in the making, ready to help those out on the water just in time for Memorial Day weekend.

“There’s always something at least during memorial day, at least once, something happens on the lake that something’s needed, hopefully it doesn’t this year, regardless, we now have something in the county that will be there quickly,” said Baker.

Baker added that in the future, they hope to put a second boat on the Western end of the Burnside Marina.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former UK football coach Hal Mumme was arrested early Friday morning. According to his arrest...
Former UK head football coach pleads guilty after arrest at Lexington hotel
(Source: MGN)
3 workers at federal prison in Kentucky indicted on civil rights violations
Indiana State Police said the body of a young boy who was found dead in the woods in eastern...
Boy found dead in suitcase in Indiana died from electrolyte imbalance, autopsy shows
Six people were shot at a graduation party in Alabama early Friday morning, according to the...
Chaotic scene: 6 injured in graduation party shooting, police say
Florida resident James Whittington cashed in on a $5 million Florida Lottery jackpot while...
Man hits top lottery prize with $5 million scratch-off ticket

Latest News

Cora Jackson and her mother Michelle ride up the new ramps made for their local sidewalks. They...
‘Cora’s Corners:’ How a bike accident led a Lexington girl to advocate for accessibility in her neighborhood
Kentucky Kingdom’s Hurricane Bay opening for 2019 season
Kentucky Kingdom’s Hurricane Bay opens for summer season
AAA of the Bluegrass told us they estimated about 39 million people to travel nationwide this...
Blue Grass Airport flyers join hundreds of thousands of Kentuckians traveling Memorial Day weekend
Pikeville family gathers to celebrate their ancestors.
African American cemetery in Pikeville to be renovated