Somerset-Pulaski County Special Response Team launches ‘Marine 1′ to better serve lake-goers

BURNSIDE, Ky. (WYMT) - On Tuesday night, the Somerset-Pulaski County Special Response Team (SRT) launched ‘Marine 1,’ a vessel that will remain at Burnside Marina in Pulaski County 24/7, reaching those in need of help quicker than ever before.

“Up until this point, if you had something out on the water, you had to bring a boat in, get it launched, and get it out, which cuts into minutes very quickly,” said Doug Baker, Chief of the Somerset-Pulaski County Special Response Team.

SRT has two trained pilots to navigate the boat, and depending on the emergency, they can page Burnside Fire Department, Pulaski County EMS, or any other emergency service to help.

“Safety first... and this is lives saved by having this,” said Burnside Mayor Robert Lawson.

The vessel is equipped with fire fighting capabilities., a radar and a global positioning system among other features.

“It makes me feel good to know we’ve done something to help the public here,” added Mayor Lawson.

Baker said his team has already put the boat into use.

“Wednesday, we had a lady that fell or jumped off one of the local bridges here, about 65 to 70 feet and landed in the middle of the water,” said Baker. “Instead of it taking 30 minutes to get a boat here, to get it launched and get it to that person, we, with Burnside Fire were able to get to her in 10 minutes.”

A project years in the making, ready to help those out on the water just in time for Memorial Day weekend.

“There’s always something at least during memorial day, at least once, something happens on the lake that something’s needed, hopefully it doesn’t this year, regardless, we now have something in the county that will be there quickly,” said Baker.

Baker added that in the future, they hope to put a second boat on the Western end of the Burnside Marina.

