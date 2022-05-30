Advertisement

70 missing children recovered from human trafficking operation in Texas, ICE says

According to ICE, "Operation Lost Souls" recovered 70 missing children who range in ages from...
According to ICE, “Operation Lost Souls” recovered 70 missing children who range in ages from 10 to 17.(ICE.gov)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: May. 30, 2022 at 5:26 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
EL PASO, Texas (Gray News) – U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) announced Wednesday that 70 missing children were recovered following a three-week long operation in Texas.

According to ICE, “Operation Lost Souls” recovered 70 missing children who range in ages from 10 to 17. The children included victims of sex trafficking, physical abuse, and sexual abuse, officials said.

Majority of the children were found in west Texas, but some were found in the Dallas and Fort Worth areas as well as the state of Colorado and Ciudad Juarez, Mexico.

Numerous agencies assisted in the operation, led by Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) El Paso. The agencies are providing victim services and counseling to the recovered children and their families.

ICE encourages anyone with information to contact the National Human Trafficking Hotline at (888) 373-7888.

