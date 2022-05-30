Advertisement

Abandoned Scott Co. school building heavily damaged in fire

By WKYT News Staff
Published: May. 30, 2022 at 6:46 AM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
SCOTT Co., Ky. (WKYT) - The Scott Co. Sheriff’s Department confirms to WKYT that an abandoned school building was damaged in a fire early Monday morning.

Deputies say the old Sadieville school on College Street caught fire around 2 a.m.

The City of Sadieville said on its Facebook page that the building would have been 100 years old in 2024.

According to that same page, no one was hurt.

Deputies say the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

