Blue Grass Airport flyers join hundreds of thousands of Kentuckians traveling Memorial Day weekend

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - AAA of the Bluegrass told us they estimated about 39 million people to travel nationwide this weekend alone, and 500,000 will be Kentuckians.

“We’re just so excited to be getting out now. We’ve been trapped inside the last two years,” said one traveler Brittany, celebrating her recent graduation from the University of Kentucky.

Brittany and her family joining the estimated millions of people traveling this Memorial Day Weekend.

“Both of our flights were completely booked. There were no extra seats and I think all of the restaurant we ate at were very packed and busy.”

This group of travelers flying into the Bluegrass Airport from Clearwater, Florida where air travel went smoothly.

“We’re excited to be back home, but it was a great trip. The weather was wonderful. Travel was amazing. The airports were easy to navigate through,” said Lynn.

While another pair fly back home to Austin, Texas, where the signs of a heavy travel season were very evident.

“It was much more crowded than we’re used to. In fact, we had to get to the airport sooner than we planned because of the lines. We’re the type to slide in on two wheels and get through, but that didn’t happen this time,” said Suzanne Williams, traveling Back to Austin, Texas.

Suzanne Williams and Mindy Nelson said it’s clear this is the first Memorial Day weekend with no COVID and travel restrictions.

And with millions traveling, the two were thankful they weren’t on any of the few thousand flights cancelled Saturday and Sunday.

“We were able to get our flight out of Austin and get here. So no interruptions whatsoever, but really long lines at the airport and having to get there much earlier than we would have,” said Nelson.

A major operator out of Bluegrass Airport, According to the Associated Press Delta Airlines suffered the most cancellations of US airlines. Citing bad weather and “air traffic control actions.”

Which means hopefully travelers also packed their patience.

