Calipari matching $50K in donations for UK color analyst Mike Pratt
Published: May. 30, 2022 at 11:10 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Big Blue Nation is raising money to support UK color analyst and former UK basketball player Mike Pratt.
He was diagnosed with cancer back in 2019 and had a tumor removed from his colon, then one removed from his liver.
Pratt underwent radiation, but the cancer has returned.
A donation website is set up in support of Pratt.
UK head coach John Calipari said he and his wife, Ellen, will match $50,000 in donations.
“If you know Mike Pratt, you know what a special man he is. He’s a dear friend to many and a gentleman to all,” Calipari said in a tweet. “And Mike needs our help.”
