Calipari matching $50K in donations for UK color analyst Mike Pratt

The Big Blue Nation is raising money to support UK color analyst and former UK basketball...
The Big Blue Nation is raising money to support UK color analyst and former UK basketball player Mike Pratt.
By WKYT News Staff
Published: May. 30, 2022 at 11:10 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Big Blue Nation is raising money to support UK color analyst and former UK basketball player Mike Pratt.

He was diagnosed with cancer back in 2019 and had a tumor removed from his colon, then one removed from his liver.

Pratt underwent radiation, but the cancer has returned.

A donation website is set up in support of Pratt.

UK head coach John Calipari said he and his wife, Ellen, will match $50,000 in donations.

“If you know Mike Pratt, you know what a special man he is. He’s a dear friend to many and a gentleman to all,” Calipari said in a tweet. “And Mike needs our help.”

