Camp Nelson hosts first public Memorial Day ceremony since 2019

JESSAMINE COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - On Memorial Day, we stop to remember the sacrifice of so many of our service men and women. Here in Kentucky, ceremonies are honoring their service.

For the first time since 2019, Camp Nelson welcomed the public back for its Memorial Day ceremony.

Tributes took many forms for those Kentuckians that laid down their lives, and some who have since been laid to rest at Camp Nelson National Cemetery.

People went out by the hundreds to honor all those who have served for this country.

Speakers recognized some local medal of honor recipients, such as Madison County native William Harris.

Harris was a private at the Battle of the Little Bighorn under the command of Lieutenant Colonel George Armstrong Custer.

“During the onslaught at the Little Bighorn, Private Harris brought water to the wounded under a most galling fire while he was pinned down,” guest speaker Jack Pattie said.

Some who came to Camp Nelson sat out amongst the gravesites, like Jerry Frost from Garrard County.

Frost is very familiar with these sacred grounds. He said he makes weekly trips from Lancaster to visit the graves of his father Elby and mother Evelyn.

“My dad was in on the invasion of Normandy on the very first day, on an LST delivering troops,” Frost said.

Elby in World War II, Jerry in Vietnam, and Jerry’s son in Iraq, three generations of the Frost family served this country through the years.

“I always felt I had a duty. So I did my part, I was in eight years,” Frost said.

Frost said he hopes that everyone who came to the ceremony remembers the sacrifices made by his father and so many others, not just today, but every day.

“The stories that you hear, the lines that you hear, the families, it’s just incredible, this country is the greatest country in the world,” Frost said.

There are more than 12,000 veterans who are buried at Camp Nelson National Cemetery. The Boy Scouts of America placed flags on each of the headstones.

Camp Nelson National Cemetery hosted a public Memorial Day ceremony for the first time since 2019, to honor those who have sacrificed for this country.



More at 5 and 6 @WKYT pic.twitter.com/cUE8ecl8et — Jeremy Tombs (@jeremy_tombs) May 30, 2022

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire. (WKYT)

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.