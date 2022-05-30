Advertisement

Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Changes on the Way

radar
radar(WKYT)
By Chris Bailey
Published: May. 30, 2022 at 2:38 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - On this Memorial Day, we remember those who gave the ultimate sacrifice for our country. I also want to say a big thank you to all those who have served and are currently serving in our military.

On this Memorial Day, the weather is absolutely gorgeous across central and eastern Kentucky. Highs are deep into the 80s with mostly sunny skies.

Temps on Tuesday warm into the 85-90 degree range for many as we close the book on May.

I’ve made a little change to the first day of June as our cold front looks to arrive a bit early. This may bring a broken line of showers and storms in here by late Wednesday.

That will move in on Thursday and slow-down, leading to additional showers and storms. Some of the storms from late Wednesday through Thursday may be on the strong side.

Rainfall doesn’t look excessive, with the models showing some half inch totals.

Temps come down behind that Friday into Saturday as skies dry out.

That dry won’t last long as more waves of showers and storms look to kick in by later Sunday and that may kick off a very stormy pattern during the first few weeks of June.

