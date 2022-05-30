‘Cora’s Corners:’ How a bike accident led a Lexington girl to advocate for accessibility in her neighborhood

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - 10-year-old Cora Jackson enjoys riding her bike through her neighborhood to the local park. But the route she traveled was treacherous.

“We are very close to Shillito Park in this community...and you can see the ramp here, there was actually no ramp to cross the street here,” said Councilmember Whitney Baxter, who represents Lexington’s ninth district.

“This was a very bad sidewalk and I was going fast on my bike,” said Cora, who turned 10 earlier this month. “The wheel caught and I fell over the handlebars and banged my ribs.”

Cora’s accident made her realize that changes needed to be made.

”It wasn’t a big accident but I told her there are laws that say sidewalks have to be accessible for everybody,” said Michelle Jackson, Cora’s mother.

So Cora and her mom did some research on ADA laws.

” we found that the yellow bumps were important for people who are blind”

Then, they wrote a letter to Councilmember Baxter.

“Dear Mrs. Baxter…Could you please work on getting the ramps in my neighborhood fixed so that it’s easier and safer for residents to get across the roads?” Cora said, reading from her letter.

“We told her you might get a form letter back saying thanks for writing and that might be the end of it,” Michelle said.

But the result far exceeded their expectations.

”We call them ‘Cora’s Corners’ now,” Michelle added.

Cora’s letter also prompted changes to Shillito Park. Some new pathways near the park entrances ensure that people with strollers, bikes or wheelchairs don’t have to compete with cars on the road.

“It really made me proud to represent this community, because she saw a problem and she wrote me a letter to address it and that is the foundation of public engagement,” Councilmember Baxter said.

‘Cora’s Corners’ will make for safer bike rides this summer and prove the importance of taking action in your community.

”Find the people who can help you to solve that problem and be the change,” said Michelle.

No matter what age you are.

“You’re never too young to make a change,” said Cora.

