Dog dies in Estill Co. house fire

Fire crews say three family members and another dog made it out safely.
Fire crews say three family members and another dog made it out safely.
By WKYT News Staff
Published: May. 30, 2022 at 8:27 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
IRVINE, Ky. (WKYT) - A dog is dead after a home caught fire in Estill Co. Monday morning.

Irvine Fire Chief Justin Patrick says they were called to a home around 5 a.m. on Stevens Avenue.

He says when crews arrived, the whole back of the house was on fire.

Three people were inside and made it out safely. One dog inside also made it out, another died in the fire.

Crews say buildings on both sides of the house sustained minor heat damage.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Chief Patrick says his fire department hasn’t worked a structure in about a month.

The Red Cross was notified to help those living in the home find somewhere else to stay.

