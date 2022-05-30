Advertisement

‘Irreplaceable’ $2 million tabernacle stolen from church, police say

A historic tabernacle is stolen from a New York City church. (SOURCE: WABC)
By Kemberly Richardson and CNN
Published: May. 30, 2022 at 1:59 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
NEW YORK (CNN) – A $2 million tabernacle is missing after it was stolen from a Catholic church in Brooklyn, police say.

The New York Police Department says the theft of the historic item took place sometime between Thursday evening and Saturday afternoon from the St. Augustine Roman Catholic Church.

According to authorities, the thieves used power tools to get inside the church and took the 18-karat gold tabernacle. The Diocese of Brooklyn says it dates back to the 1890s and is “irreplaceable.”

The suspects also took off the heads of angel statues in the church.

The incident is not currently being treated as a hate crime. Police are asking for the public’s help for information regarding the theft.

