Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | A little sizzle for Memorial Day

Steamy temperatures
Steamy temperatures(WKYT)
By Jim Caldwell
Published: May. 30, 2022 at 6:43 AM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - It is the unofficial start of Summer and it will feel like it.

The heat & some humidity will be present today. I do not think it gets too overwhelming with the combination of the two Summer mainstays. There is plenty of time left for those two to get together here in Kentucky. For now, we’ll just see a lower-end run with the two elements.

Temperatures will sizzle through the middle of the week. At that point, showers & thunderstorms will enter the area. A cold front will enter the area on Wednesday. It will ignite some showers & thunderstorms. I wouldn’t be shocked to see a few of those storms become strong or even severe. Those rain chances aren’t high but certainly elevated enough to pay attention.

You will see more rounds of thunderstorms on Thursday. That’s after the front gets here and stalls out. Multiple rounds of showers & storms will be pushing through the region at that time.

Take care of each other!

