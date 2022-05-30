Advertisement

Man shot early Monday morning in Lexington

shooting
shooting(MGN)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: May. 30, 2022 at 4:48 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington police are investigating the city’s latest shooting.

Officers say they were called to the area of Belmont Drive around 1:30 a.m. Monday for reports of gunshots.

That’s in the area of Bryan Station Road near I-75.

Police say not long after those calls, a man showed up to a local hospital with a gunshot wound.

He said he was shot on Fairgrounds Drive, just around the corner from where police originally responded.

The victim is expected to be okay.

Police say they are actively investigating exactly what happened.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Lexington police.

