Man taken to hospital after Lexington shooting

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington police are investigating a shooting that happened early Monday afternoon.

Police told us it happened on Coleman Court. They said a man was shot and taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police said the man was involved in a dispute.

Police did not have any information on a suspect and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call Lexington Police at (859) 258-3600. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Bluegrass Crime Stoppers by calling (859) 253-2020, online at www.bluegrasscrimestoppers.com, or through the P3 tips app available at www.p3tips.com.

