More names added to Kentucky’s National Guard Memorial

By Phil Pendleton
Published: May. 30, 2022 at 11:53 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - More names have been added to Kentucky’s National Guard Memorial in Frankfort.

The memorial includes those who died in service, dating back to the early 1900s.

Thirteen names were added to the memorial, bringing it to 264 total.

On Monday, Governor Beshear spoke of the sacrifice felt my many.

“Each of the names we are adding today and each of the names that are on this monument are people who fought for good. Are people who fought for justice. And have certainly secured their place abiding in our Lord in heaven,” Governor Beshear said.

It was also said that this year marks the 30th anniversary of the plane crash that took the lives of five National Guard members in Evansville, Indiana.

Of the names added Monday, most died during World War I, one in 1935 during weekend training and another just before 9/11.

