Police respond to third shooting in Lexington on Memorial Day
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Police are investigating a third shooting on Memorial Day in Lexington.
We’re told police responded to a report of shots fired at the Raintree Apartments on N. Locust Hill Drive around 2:04 p.m.
Police said one victim was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Police are also investigating a shooting overnight around 1:30 a.m., and a shooting around 11:00 a.m.
Police said more details are expected to be released throughout the day.
Anyone with information about this case is asked to call Lexington Police at (859) 258-3600. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Bluegrass Crime Stoppers by calling (859) 253-2020, online at www.bluegrasscrimestoppers.com, or through the P3 tips app available at www.p3tips.com.
Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.