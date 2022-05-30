Police respond to third shooting in Lexington on Memorial Day

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Police are investigating a third shooting on Memorial Day in Lexington.

We’re told police responded to a report of shots fired at the Raintree Apartments on N. Locust Hill Drive around 2:04 p.m.

Police said one victim was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police are also investigating a shooting overnight around 1:30 a.m., and a shooting around 11:00 a.m.

Police said more details are expected to be released throughout the day.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call Lexington Police at (859) 258-3600. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Bluegrass Crime Stoppers by calling (859) 253-2020, online at www.bluegrasscrimestoppers.com, or through the P3 tips app available at www.p3tips.com.

HAPPENING NOW | @lexkypolice are on scene of a shooting on N. Locust Hill Dr.



