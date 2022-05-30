Advertisement

Veterans honored during ceremony at Lexington Cemetery

WATCH | Veterans honored during ceremony at Lexington Cemetery
By WKYT News Staff
Published: May. 30, 2022 at 12:33 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Members of the American Legion Post 8 Honor Guard took time to pay respects Monday at Lexington Cemetery to those who fought and died for our country.

This ceremony has been held there annually for nearly six decades. Monday’s emcee, John Kalbfleisch, has been in attendance for 30 years in a row.

He said it’s important for Americans to stop, even for a moment of your day, and pay respects to the men and women who have died in service to the nation.

“It’s important to remember. Showing up. Even if you just stand in the grass and listen. But it’s making a physical presence manifestation of your support of their sacrifice,” Kalbfleisch said.

Monday’s ceremony was held in the Civil War section of the cemetery. Some soldiers buried there go back to the Revolutionary War.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.
Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.(WKYT)

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former UK football coach Hal Mumme was arrested early Friday morning. According to his arrest...
Former UK head football coach pleads guilty after arrest at Lexington hotel
Person injured in fall at Raven Run Nature Sanctuary
shooting
Man shot early Monday morning in Lexington
Eastern Kentucky attorney Ned Pillersdorf says the shockwaves sent throughout the country by...
Kentucky attorneys discuss Ky. gun laws, potential for reform following Uvalde mass shooting
Abandoned Scott Co. school building heavily damaged in fire.
Abandoned Scott Co. school building heavily damaged in fire, arson suspected

Latest News

More names have been added to Kentucky’s National Guard Memorial in Frankfort.
More names added to Kentucky’s National Guard Memorial
The Big Blue Nation is raising money to support UK color analyst and former UK basketball...
Calipari matching $50K in donations for UK color analyst Mike Pratt
Dog dies in Estill Co. house fire
Dog dies in Estill Co. house fire
More names added to Kentucky’s National Guard Memorial
More names added to Kentucky’s National Guard Memorial