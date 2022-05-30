Veterans honored during ceremony at Lexington Cemetery

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Members of the American Legion Post 8 Honor Guard took time to pay respects Monday at Lexington Cemetery to those who fought and died for our country.

This ceremony has been held there annually for nearly six decades. Monday’s emcee, John Kalbfleisch, has been in attendance for 30 years in a row.

He said it’s important for Americans to stop, even for a moment of your day, and pay respects to the men and women who have died in service to the nation.

“It’s important to remember. Showing up. Even if you just stand in the grass and listen. But it’s making a physical presence manifestation of your support of their sacrifice,” Kalbfleisch said.

Monday’s ceremony was held in the Civil War section of the cemetery. Some soldiers buried there go back to the Revolutionary War.

