Boyle Co. schools, city leaders evaluate active shooter response

BOYLE COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Many schools and organizations are re-evaluating their school safety plans in the wake of recent mass shootings.

Danville Mayor Mike Perros said something about the mass shooting in Texas hit a strong nerve. He said he wants to make sure his community has every base covered in preparing for the worst possible thing.

“I don’t want to be in a position locally where God forbid something happens and a grieving parent looks at me and says, ‘did all of our people know what to do? Did everyone know what to do? Could we do this any better?’” Perros said.

Perros met with Boyle County Sheriff Derek Robbins, along with other law enforcement, government leaders and school superintendents on steps to take to prepare for an active shooter situation or other school violence.

Boyle County had an active shooter drill in August of 2018. That’s a possibility to have again, but large-scale ones take tremendous planning and resources. Everyone seems to agree getting more officers in schools is the key thing, but funding is an issue.

“That isn’t an excuse for the safety of our children. That is what it boils down to—manpower, trying to find people willing to work in the schools,” Sheriff Robbins said.

The mayor said they hope to have frequent meetings, drills, and exercises. The sheriff said a lot of what they can do could be hampered by funding, but said they will do all they can.

Robbins said Boyle County is close to having a school resource officer in every school, but it will take more funding to make that a reality.

