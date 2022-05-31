Central Kentuckians take part in Taps Across America

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - If around 3 p.m. Memorial Day, you heard Taps being played you were not alone.

For the third year in a row CBS marked Memorial Day by inviting musicians from across the country to honor our fallen men and women who have served our country by playing Taps.

Last year’s call for musicians drew tens of thousands of videos from all across the world and this year two central Kentucky men picked up their instruments to play.

On a day where we stop to pay tribute honoring the countless lives who make our freedoms possible there is a sound we all recognize.

From the front yard to a cemetery Monday at 3 p.m. local time musicians like Marc Whitt in Richmond did their part by picking up their instrument and saluting the best way they know how.

Taps is the somber 24 note bugle call played at American military funerals and ceremonies.

For the last three years CBS has put the call out asking folks like Terry Thompson of Georgetown to step forward in their community, no matter where they are and play.

Taps Across America is just another way to bring the nation together.

No matter a red state or blue state, just a way both Whitt and Thompson can use the simple notes they play to recognize the sacrifice of so many.

Both Thompson and Whitt are members of the Madison Community Band.

Taps Across America was inspired after CBS Evening News “On the Road” correspondent Steve Hartman in 2020.

