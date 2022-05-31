Advertisement

Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Strong Storms Ahead

radar
radar(WKYT)
By Chris Bailey
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 2:08 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - It’s the final day of May and temps are on the toasty side to wrap up the month. June looks to kick off with big changes as strong storms and a cold front get ready to crash in here, changing up the temp pattern behind it.

Temps today are back into the 85-90 degree range with a mix of sun and clouds. Winds are still rather gusty .

Temps on Wednesday are likely back into the same temp range, but clouds will begin to show up during the afternoon and could stifle the temps just a bit. The threat is there for a line of strong to severe storms to fire to our northwest. This may drop southward toward the Ohio River by evening and the Storm Prediction Center has a low-end risk for severe storms for part of the state.

The aforementioned front slowly moves in here on Thursday with more in the way of scattered showers and thunderstorms. Temps come down with great weather behind this for Friday and Saturday. Below normal numbers, low humidity and blue skies sound good to ya?

The threat for scattered storms will move back in late Sunday and Monday and this likely kicks off a fairly active pattern through the middle of the month.

