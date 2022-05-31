Fayette Co. Health Dept. starts ‘fight the bite’ campaign to reduce mosquito population

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Being the horse capitol of the world, Lexington is no stranger to mosquitos in the summertime. The Fayette County Health Department has announced a new initiative to “fight the bite.”

“The first thing that people need to do is to take steps on their own. Take a walk around your yard and eliminate standing water,” said Kevin Hall with the health department.

Normally in the summer the health department partners with the city to spray certain areas daily that usually serve as mosquito breeding grounds, but this year they came up with a more efficient and effective way to get rid of the bugs.

“Mosquitos can lay their eggs in as little as a tablespoon of water. So this removes the chance for them to lay their eggs, to breed, and launch more mosquitoes into our neighborhoods,” Hall said.

People can pick up these free tablets at the health department and put them in standing water locations in their yard. The health department will also instruct you on how to use them effectively.

“Mosquitoes are at high risk for places like Lexington because of all of the horse farms. So you have things like West Nile Virus, things like Zika. It’s important to keep yourself safe from that, as well as just the annoying everyday bite,” Hall said.

The health department said you can come in to pick up the larvicide during business hours, but they do have a short supply so if you’re looking to get some for your backyard to come in as soon as possible.

