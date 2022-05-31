Four arrested after fire at abandoned Scott Co. school building

SCOTT CO., Ky. (WKYT) - The Scott County Sheriff’s Department has charged four people in connection to a fire at an abandoned school building.

Cody Kirk and Cameron Speigle are charged with Burglary 3rd Degree and Arson 2nd Degree. Investigators say the two were interviewed and confessed to burglarizing the school and then setting fire to it.

Deputies say after they interviewed Cody Kirk (pictured) and Cameron Speigle, they confessed to burglarizing the building and then setting it on fire. #WKYT pic.twitter.com/tFxRSN5IIv — Chad Hedrick (@ChadHedrickWKYT) May 31, 2022

The Scott County Sheriff’s Department says the fire at the schoolhouse started around 2:00 Monday morning.

Two juveniles have also been charged and are being held at the Fayette County Regional Juvenile Detention Center.

Kirk and Speigle are being held in the Scott County Detention Center. According to jail records both men are due in court on Tuesday.

Police say tips from the community helped lead to the arrests.

The City of Sadieville said on its Facebook page that the building would have been 100 years old in 2024.

