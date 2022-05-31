Advertisement

Girl Scouts release official makeup collection

The Girl Scouts have partnered with beauty brand HipDot to release its first makeup collection...
The Girl Scouts have partnered with beauty brand HipDot to release its first makeup collection ever.(Girl Scouts / HipDot)
By CNN
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 5:03 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Some of America’s favorite cookies now have their very own makeup line.

The Girl Scouts partnered with beauty brand HipDot for the limited edition HipDot x Girl Scouts makeup collection.

The collection features two scented eye shadow palettes and three lipsticks.

You can also get the collector’s kit, which includes the whole line plus two custom-designed eye shadow brushes.

The Girl Scouts have partnered with beauty brand HipDot to release its first makeup collection...
The Girl Scouts have partnered with beauty brand HipDot to release its first makeup collection ever(Girl Scouts / HipDot)

According to the Girl Scouts website, the creators took every shade and type of skin into consideration. They also say the makeup line is cruelty-free and vegan.

The Girl Scouts says this is its first makeup collaboration ever.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

We’re told police responded to a report of shots fired at the Raintree Apartments
Police respond to four shootings in Lexington on Memorial Day
The Big Blue Nation is raising money to support UK color analyst and former UK basketball...
Calipari matching $50K in donations for UK color analyst Mike Pratt
According to the Lenawee County Sheriff’s Office, a 39-year-old father drowned while he was...
Father drowns while tubing with his daughter over Memorial Day weekend
shooting
Man shot early Monday morning in Lexington
Charles Jones
Southern Kentucky man facing charges after police discover intoxicated child inside home

Latest News

Darion McClendon and his son, 4-month-old Da’Mari McClendon, were shot and killed Sunday night...
Father, infant son fatally shot while sitting on front porch, police say
Three people were shot, one of whom was killed, following a high school graduation on Xavier...
1 killed, 2 injured in shooting outside New Orleans high school graduation
FILE - At left, Alabama head coach Nick Saban yells to the sideline during the first half of...
Saban on feud with Fisher: ‘I have no problem with Jimbo’
Chicago police work at the scene of a shooting near East Chicago Avenue and North State Street...
After Uvalde, holiday weekend sees shootings nationwide