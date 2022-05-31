Advertisement

Gov. Beshear announces $2M for projects in Scott County

Governor Andy Beshear
By WKYT News Staff
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 6:18 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
SCOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Governor Andy Beshear awarded more than $2 million to Scott County.

The money will be used to build a splash pad in Veterans Park in Sadieville. It will also go toward extending the Legacy Trail from Lexington to Scott County.

“Parks and recreation spaces are an important part of every Kentucky community, because they provide safe spaces for exercise, community and outdoor fun,” Gov. Beshear said. “I am thrilled that today’s funding will give families in Scott County more places to enjoy together through increased access and more fun activities.”

The money comes from the state’s Transportation Alternatives Program and Land and Water Conservation Fund.

