Gun Violence Awareness Day coming days after deadly and violent trend in Lexington

On Memorial Day, Lexington police responded to three shootings within about 12 hours.
By Chad Hedrick
Published: May. 30, 2022 at 11:27 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) -On Memorial Day, Lexington police responded to three shootings within about 12 hours. It continued a violent trend the city has faced in May where nine of the 11 homicides for the month have been gun-related, and several shootings have been reported.

On Friday, National Gun Violence Awareness Day will be recognized in Lexington. The day comes at a timely moment of this violent streak.

“I don’t think the average citizen understands the scope,” said Kathi Crowe, a legislative lead for Kentucky’s chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense. It’s a grass roots organization that a mom started after the Sandy Hook Elementary shooting.

“Know that this can happen anywhere,” said Crowe. “It’s not just a specific part of town, and it’s easy access to guns.”

The group says they call for sensible gun laws, such as expanded background checks. Crowe says nothing they call for challenges the Second Amendment.

“They hear ‘gun control’ and that’s not really what we’re all about,” said Crowe. We’re about sensible gun legislation to protect citizens. Many gun owners do want expanded background checks. They want to feel safe in their community too.”

Crowe says education about safety and storing guns is also key. She says there is a problem of people leaving guns in unlocked cars, that are then stolen.

Just last week, our partners at the Herald-Leader published a report that says, since the first of the year the Lexington Police Department has responded to 131 vehicular gun thefts in the city.

The report says the number of thefts has risen year-to-year for the last two years, and it could happen for a third.

In a WKYT sit-down last week, Mayor Linda Gorton addressed the issue.

“How many people leave a car unlocked and a gun in the car? Now who does that? I’m tired of it. People who own guns shouldn’t leave them in an unlocked car,” said Gorton.

Crowe says Kentucky ranks 40th in the nation when it comes to gun safety laws. During a rally planned for Friday morning at 10 outside the Fayette County District Courthouse, Crowe says she will call for change.

“I will have a call to action and urge people to call your local legislators, and find out are they gun sense candidates. They need to hear from you.”

People are encouraged to wear orange Friday.

