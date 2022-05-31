Advertisement

Jacob Toppin announces return to Kentucky

Toppin tested the NBA Draft waters, but has elected to withdraw from the draft.
Jacob Toppin returns to UK.
Jacob Toppin returns to UK.(UK Athletics)
By Alex Walker
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 5:41 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Jacob Toppin announced on Twitter Tuesday afternoon that he is returning to Kentucky for his senior season.

In a message he said: “It’s time for NINE.”

Toppin tested the NBA Draft waters, but has elected to withdraw from the draft one day before the deadline.

As a junior last season, he saw action in 29 games and made four starts in his second season with the Wildcats. He averaged 7.6 points and 4.1 rebounds per game over his final seven games of the regular season.

