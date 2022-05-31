Jacob Toppin announces return to Kentucky

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Jacob Toppin announced on Twitter Tuesday afternoon that he is returning to Kentucky for his senior season.

In a message he said: “It’s time for NINE.”

Toppin tested the NBA Draft waters, but has elected to withdraw from the draft one day before the deadline.

As a junior last season, he saw action in 29 games and made four starts in his second season with the Wildcats. He averaged 7.6 points and 4.1 rebounds per game over his final seven games of the regular season.

#BBN, I’m coming back with big goals in mind. It’s time for NINE! 💙 pic.twitter.com/wcRukB8B6j — Jacob T (@Jtoppin0) May 31, 2022

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.