Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | A little more Summer sizzle

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Temperatures will remain on the elevated side again this afternoon.

You can expect the true signs of Summer to show up today. This means the heat will be joined by a little humidity. I don’t think that it is anything off the charts, but it will be enough to be noticeable for our region. Once we reach the peak heating hours you’ll find highs running in the upper-80s to around 90 degrees.

A cold front will drop in from our northwest skies. Expect showers and storms to develop along that boundary. Some of those could be strong to even severe for Wednesday evening. Most will remain on the dry side, but you can’t rule out some activity. The primary issues we face will include gusty winds and large hail.

We’ll get a repeat of the severe weather on Thursday. This chance includes a bigger area of Kentucky. Our threats remain the same with the gusty winds and hail.

All of the activity will lead us to come cooler air for the end of the week and the first part of the weekend. Many of you will see highs only reach the 70s.

Take care of each other!

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.