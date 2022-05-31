Advertisement

Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | A little more Summer sizzle

Temperatures remain warm
Temperatures remain warm(WKYT)
By Jim Caldwell
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 6:53 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Temperatures will remain on the elevated side again this afternoon.

You can expect the true signs of Summer to show up today. This means the heat will be joined by a little humidity. I don’t think that it is anything off the charts, but it will be enough to be noticeable for our region. Once we reach the peak heating hours you’ll find highs running in the upper-80s to around 90 degrees.

A cold front will drop in from our northwest skies. Expect showers and storms to develop along that boundary. Some of those could be strong to even severe for Wednesday evening. Most will remain on the dry side, but you can’t rule out some activity. The primary issues we face will include gusty winds and large hail.

We’ll get a repeat of the severe weather on Thursday. This chance includes a bigger area of Kentucky. Our threats remain the same with the gusty winds and hail.

All of the activity will lead us to come cooler air for the end of the week and the first part of the weekend. Many of you will see highs only reach the 70s.

Take care of each other!

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

We’re told police responded to a report of shots fired at the Raintree Apartments
Police respond to third shooting in Lexington on Memorial Day
According to the Lenawee County Sheriff’s Office, a 39-year-old father drowned while he was...
Father drowns while tubing with his daughter over Memorial Day weekend
shooting
Man shot early Monday morning in Lexington
The Big Blue Nation is raising money to support UK color analyst and former UK basketball...
Calipari matching $50K in donations for UK color analyst Mike Pratt
Charles Jones
Southern Kentucky man facing charges after police discover intoxicated child inside home

Latest News

radar
Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Changes on the Way
Steamy temps
WATCH | Jim Caldwell's FastCast
Steamy temperatures
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | A little sizzle for Memorial Day
Good evening Kentucky! We are closing in on Memorial Day weekend and things are absolutely...
Ally Blake’s Forecast | Kicking off the unofficial start of summer