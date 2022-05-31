Lexington police respond to fifth shooting in just over 24 hours

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington officers are investigating a fifth shooting hours after four people were hurt in separate shootings on Memorial Day.

Police say around 4:30 a.m. Tuesday a man showed up to the hospital with a gunshot wound.

His injuries are considered non-life threatening.

Police told WKYT that officers went out to the area of Laredo Drive and Spangler Drive to investigate in connection to this incident.

WKYT crews saw investigators putting out cones and collecting evidence in that area.

We are still waiting to hear back from officers about what they found.

Police have not said if this shooting is connected to any of the others that happened Monday.

So far, there are no suspects.

