Lexington program focuses on helping single parents earn college degrees

It’s called One Parent Scholar House. It’s a program focused on assisting one-parent households obtain a post-secondary degree or certificate.

Three dozen families are on a new career path that could be life changing. These single parents now hold in their hands a degree or certificate from a post-secondary institution.

Most of the recipients are single moms, but don’t leave out this single dad raising four kids. After three and a half years of hard work, Gerald Savage is now a graduate from Kentucky State University with a degree in sociology.

“I’m pretty excited that I reached this mile marker. I didn’t think I was going to make it. I struggled a lot through my earlier classes,” Savage said.

It was also a real-life struggle before those classes came along. Being a single parent and paying the bills isn’t easy.

“Extremely stressful. My lights have been cut off, ran out of food before, very stressful,” Savage said.

The One Parent Scholar House Program helps alleviate some of that stress by assisting single parent households with affordable housing, child development and higher education opportunities.

Savage knows having a degree can bring him a bright future, but he’s still in the mental process of transitioning to the next step.

“Survive. That’s all I’ve known. I don’t know how to thrive yet,” Savage said.

As the saying goes, “the struggle is real.” But so is the dream.

“I feel very proud of my dad. He’s been through a lot and I’m very proud of where he’s at now,” Keila Savage said.

Savage said he wants to use his sociology degree to open a gym to connect with youth. He’s not finished with education though, he said in two years he wants to have a master’s degree in business from UK.

