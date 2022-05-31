Advertisement

Lexington program focuses on helping single parents earn college degrees

It’s called One Parent Scholar House.
By WKYT News Staff
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 5:56 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Graduation ceremonies are still happening in the commonwealth, and one of them is pretty unique.

It’s called One Parent Scholar House. It’s a program focused on assisting one-parent households obtain a post-secondary degree or certificate.

Three dozen families are on a new career path that could be life changing. These single parents now hold in their hands a degree or certificate from a post-secondary institution.

Most of the recipients are single moms, but don’t leave out this single dad raising four kids. After three and a half years of hard work, Gerald Savage is now a graduate from Kentucky State University with a degree in sociology.

“I’m pretty excited that I reached this mile marker. I didn’t think I was going to make it. I struggled a lot through my earlier classes,” Savage said.

It was also a real-life struggle before those classes came along. Being a single parent and paying the bills isn’t easy.

“Extremely stressful. My lights have been cut off, ran out of food before, very stressful,” Savage said.

The One Parent Scholar House Program helps alleviate some of that stress by assisting single parent households with affordable housing, child development and higher education opportunities.

Savage knows having a degree can bring him a bright future, but he’s still in the mental process of transitioning to the next step.

“Survive. That’s all I’ve known. I don’t know how to thrive yet,” Savage said.

As the saying goes, “the struggle is real.” But so is the dream.

“I feel very proud of my dad. He’s been through a lot and I’m very proud of where he’s at now,” Keila Savage said.

Savage said he wants to use his sociology degree to open a gym to connect with youth. He’s not finished with education though, he said in two years he wants to have a master’s degree in business from UK.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.
Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.(WKYT)

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

We’re told police responded to a report of shots fired at the Raintree Apartments
Police respond to four shootings in Lexington on Memorial Day
The Big Blue Nation is raising money to support UK color analyst and former UK basketball...
Calipari matching $50K in donations for UK color analyst Mike Pratt
According to the Lenawee County Sheriff’s Office, a 39-year-old father drowned while he was...
Father drowns while tubing with his daughter over Memorial Day weekend
shooting
Man shot early Monday morning in Lexington
Charles Jones
Southern Kentucky man facing charges after police discover intoxicated child inside home

Latest News

Governor Andy Beshear
Gov. Beshear announces $2M for projects in Scott County
Jacob Toppin returns to UK.
Jacob Toppin announces return to Kentucky
Fayette Co. Health Dept. starting ‘fight the bite’ campaign to reduce mosquito population
WATCH | Fayette Co. Health Dept. starting ‘fight the bite’ campaign to reduce mosquito population
Top Stories: WKYT News at 5:30 PM (5/31/2022)
Top Stories: WKYT News at 5:30 PM (5/31/2022)