Longtime Lexington leader passes away

The Blue Grass Trust announced Richard “Dick” DeCamp’s passing Tuesday morning.
By WKYT News Staff
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 11:30 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A longtime Lexington leader has died.

The Blue Grass Trust announced Richard “Dick” DeCamp’s passing Tuesday morning.

He was the executive direct emeritus of the Blue Grass Trust, and he was the Trust’s first executive director in 1969.

In 1973, DeCamp became the first head of the Lexington-Fayette County historic commission, now the Office of Historic Preservation. He also served on the Urban County Council from 1996 to 2008.

The Trust said his legacy set a standard for the organization.

