Officials investigating deadly shooting involving Laurel Co. sheriff’s deputy

File image
File image(Source: Gray News)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 3:31 PM EDT
LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Officials are investigating a deadly shooting in Laurel County.

The coroner’s office tells us a deputy shot and killed a suspect.

The coroner said his office was called to a home on Taylor Bridge Road around 1:30 p.m. Tuesday. He didn’t say what led up to the shooting.

We’re told no officers were hurt during the situation.

The coroner is not releasing the name of the suspect.

Kentucky State Police will lead the investigation.

WKYT has a crew on the way to the scene and we’ll keep you updated.

