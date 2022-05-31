Advertisement

Report: KT Turner joins the Kentucky basketball staff as an assistant

Turner brings 17 years of collegiate coaching experience to John Calipari’s staff
Texas assistant coach K.T. Turner, center, stands in for head coach Shaka Smart during the...
Texas assistant coach K.T. Turner, center, stands in for head coach Shaka Smart during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Oklahoma, Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021, in Austin, Texas. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)(Eric Gay | AP)
By Lee K. Howard
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 3:16 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - John Calipari has added K.T. Turner to the Kentucky basketball coaching staff according to a report by Kyle Tucker of the Athletic.

Turner replaces Jai Lucas, who left for an assistant coaching job at Duke in April. Turner is viewed as one of the top young assistants in college basketball and spent last season as an associate head coach at the University of Oklahoma.

Prior to Oklahoma, Turner made coaching stops at Texas, SMU and Wichita State.

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

We’re told police responded to a report of shots fired at the Raintree Apartments
Police respond to four shootings in Lexington on Memorial Day
According to the Lenawee County Sheriff’s Office, a 39-year-old father drowned while he was...
Father drowns while tubing with his daughter over Memorial Day weekend
The Big Blue Nation is raising money to support UK color analyst and former UK basketball...
Calipari matching $50K in donations for UK color analyst Mike Pratt
shooting
Man shot early Monday morning in Lexington
Charles Jones
Southern Kentucky man facing charges after police discover intoxicated child inside home

Latest News

UK will play in the SEC Tournament semifinals for just the second time in school history after...
Baseball Wildcats advance to SEC Tourney semifinals
The Wildcats stave off elimination for second time in three days
Kentucky defeats No. 24 Vanderbilt to advance in SEC Tournament
Colonels finish the season 38-20, champions of the ASUN West Division
Colonels end season with loss to No. 1 Liberty in ASUN Semifinals
EKU advances to the ASUN semis.
EKU completes perfect pool play with win vs. Jacksonville