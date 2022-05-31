Report: KT Turner joins the Kentucky basketball staff as an assistant

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - John Calipari has added K.T. Turner to the Kentucky basketball coaching staff according to a report by Kyle Tucker of the Athletic.

Turner replaces Jai Lucas, who left for an assistant coaching job at Duke in April. Turner is viewed as one of the top young assistants in college basketball and spent last season as an associate head coach at the University of Oklahoma.

Prior to Oklahoma, Turner made coaching stops at Texas, SMU and Wichita State.

