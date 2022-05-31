Advertisement

Saban on feud with Fisher: ‘I have no problem with Jimbo’

Saban attempted to move on from the dustup and emphasized that college sports needed uniform rules.
FILE - At left, Alabama head coach Nick Saban yells to the sideline during the first half of...
FILE - At left, Alabama head coach Nick Saban yells to the sideline during the first half of Alabama's NCAA college football scrimmage, Saturday, April 16, 2022, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. At right, Texas A&M coach Jimbo Fisher reacts to an official's call during the second half of the team's NCAA college football game against Mississippi, Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021, in Oxford, Miss. Texas A&M coach Jimbo Fisher called Nick Saban a “narcissist” Thursday, May 19, 2022. after the Alabama coach made “despicable” comments about the Aggies using name, image and likeness deals to land their top-ranked recruiting classes. Saban called out Texas A&M on Wednesday night for “buying” players. (AP Photo/File)(AP)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 5:04 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
DESTIN, Fla. (AP) - Nick Saban tried to put an end to his feud with Texas A&M’s Jimbo Fisher at the Southeastern Conference meetings.

Two weeks after alleging the Aggies were buying players with name, image and likeness deals, Saban told reporters that he never accused anyone of wrongdoing and that he has “no problem” with Fisher, his former assistant. Fisher responded angrily, saying Saban’s comments were despicable and calling his former boss at LSU a “narcissist.”

Saban attempted to move on from the dustup and emphasized that college sports needed uniform rules regulating NIL compensation for athletes.

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

