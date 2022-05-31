Serious crash shuts down I-64 in Montgomery County

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Traffic is shut down on I-64 East in Montgomery County due to a crash.

The Montgomery County Emergency manager told WKYT the crash happened around 1:00 p.m. Tuesday near the 105 mile marker.

Officials said a semi overturned, and that semi is the only vehicle involved in the crash.

Emergency management did not comment on injuries. They did confirm the coroner is on the scene.

We’re told I-64 East is likely to be closed for the next 4-6 hours for investigation and cleanup. That closure will be at Exit 101, and drivers can use U.S. 60 as a detour into Mt. Sterling.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire. (WKYT)

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.