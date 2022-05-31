Advertisement

Serious crash shuts down I-64 in Montgomery County

By WKYT News Staff
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 2:19 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Traffic is shut down on I-64 East in Montgomery County due to a crash.

The Montgomery County Emergency manager told WKYT the crash happened around 1:00 p.m. Tuesday near the 105 mile marker.

Officials said a semi overturned, and that semi is the only vehicle involved in the crash.

Emergency management did not comment on injuries. They did confirm the coroner is on the scene.

We’re told I-64 East is likely to be closed for the next 4-6 hours for investigation and cleanup. That closure will be at Exit 101, and drivers can use U.S. 60 as a detour into Mt. Sterling.

