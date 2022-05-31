Advertisement

Some changes coming up in Lexington due to road projects

We've been preparing drivers for some changes in Lexington.
We’ve been preparing drivers for some changes in Lexington.(MGN)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 10:51 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - We’ve been preparing drivers for some changes in Lexington. Here’s what you need to look out for.

First, the intersection of Clays Mill Road and Rosemont Garden- Lane Allen will close Tuesday morning.

It’s so workers can install utilities safer in that area without the school traffic. Detours will be in place.

Drivers can use Harrodsburg Road, Pasadena, Southview and Lafayette Parkway to get around the closure. The road will be closed for most of the summer—until August 5.

Woodhill Drive between Mulberry and Peachtree Road will also be closed. Crews are completing the sewer pipe project and are resurfacing the road.

Woodhill is expected to reopen on June 10.

Also, the Central Library Parking Garage will close for maintenance work on June 1. Crews said the project is expected to take three weeks, depending on the weather. They plan to announce the reopening date when work wraps up.

