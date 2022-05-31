Advertisement

‘This has got to stop:’ Neighbors frustrated after rash of shootings in Lexington

By Chelsea Jones
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 11:14 AM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - With five shootings in Lexington in less than 24 hours, people in the community said this gun violence has gotten out of control.

Police told us a man showed up to UK hospital Tuesday morning with a non-life threatening gunshot wound. They responded to Laredo and Spangler Drives to investigate.

Lexington had four shootings on Memorial Day. The first one near Belmont Drive, which happened around 1:30 that morning. Police said a man arrived at the hospital saying he’d been shot.

Then Monday just before noon, officers responded to Coleman Court near the Clarion Hotel, where they found a man who’d been shot. Police said the victim was in an argument prior to the shooting. Around 2:00 that afternoon, police headed to Raintree Apartments for another person who had been shot.

Right before midnight, officers responded to Scottsdale Circle for reports of gunshots, and found the victim on West New Circle Road. That made for the fourth shooting of the day.

“A lot of us need mental health. All of us probably after being in from COVID,” Green said.

Green works in Fayette County schools and believes young people have too much access to guns.

“Young people should not be having guns. If you can’t get a drink before 21, why would be able to have a gun?” Green said.

Some are afraid that with time, the shootings will only increase.

“I’m scared to go back to school when we go back to school,” Green said.

People in the community feel that elected leaders should do more to curb the gun violence.

“There are five shootings that should not have happened,” said Regina Fisher.

Fisher says her community is mostly quiet, but she has seen some people up to no good.

“In my own backyard I’ve had people jump my fence that were not service men,” Fisher said.

Most of the Lexington shootings this year remain unsolved. Lexington Police Chief Lawrence Weathers said people must come forward to solve more cases.

“If you don’t speak up, then you become a prisoner in your own household, in your own neighborhood,” Fisher said.

Police said none of the victims in the Memorial Day shootings had life-threatening injuries.

Police are still looking for suspects and have not determined if any of the five shootings are connected.

