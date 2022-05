Woman sentenced to 10 years in 2017 Lexington murder

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A woman convicted in a Lexington murder learned how long she’ll spend in prison.

A judge sentenced Tonisha Hendrickson to 10 years in prison. She’s accused of killing Antwain Hayes back in 2017.

Hendrickson pleaded guilty to a lesser charge of manslaughter.

The judge sentenced her to what prosecutors recommended. She’ll receive time served.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire. (WKYT)

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.