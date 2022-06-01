Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Severe Threat Tonight

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Good Wednesday and welcome to the month of June. A cold front is ready to press in for the opening of the start of halfway month of the year and this will bring changes in the coming days. Showers and thunderstorms will increase and a few could be strong. Temps will go the other direction.

Temps are deep into the 80s again today as winds gust up from the southwest ahead of our front. Clusters of showers and storms then develop and move through from late this afternoon through the evening, and a few could be strong.

The Storm Prediction Center has a low-end risk for damaging winds and large hail.

As the front pushes farther through the state for Thursday, the threat for strong storms will focus farther south and east. The SPC has this area in the low-end threat for a few severe storms.

Temps come way down for Thursday and will only be in the 70s. With clearing skies Thursday night, temps can make a run at 50 degrees.

That’s pretty awesome and will make for a fantastic Friday with temps in the 70s and a gorgeous sky.

Nice weather takes us into Saturday before temps get back to normal for Sunday and Monday. That’s also when the chance for showers and storms returns to the picture and this will likely set off a fairly stormy pattern into the middle of the month.

The GFS continues to show the stormy setup for the first two weeks of June.

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.