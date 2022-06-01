Coffel named UK’s sixth NFCA All-American

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky star slugger Erin Coffel has been named the sixth National Fastpitch Coaches’ Association All-American in program history. She was placed on the second team.

Coffel is the third Wildcat shortstop to be named an All-American, joining Molly Belcher and Katie Reed.

Coffel hit .423 this season with 20 home runs and 68 RBI, setting a new single-season record for most RBI in Kentucky softball history. She had 32 extra-base hits to lead all Wildcats with 11 doubles, a triple and 20 home runs.

The Bremen, Indiana native scored 44 runs as part of the best offense at Kentucky in school history, which hit .333 as a team, scored 381 runs, bombed 85 home runs and knocked in 353 scoring tallies. She also successfully stole six bases and competed in all 56 games the Wildcats played in 2022.

Coffel was named a finalist for the USA Softball National Player of the Year when the list was whittled down to 25 entrants.

NFCA All-Americans at Kentucky

2009 – Molly Johnson (Belcher)

2016 – Kelsey Nunley Moore *

2017 – Katie Reed

2019 – Abbey Cheek *^

2021 – Kayla Kowalik *^

2022 – Erin Coffel

* First Team selection

^ Unanimous selection

