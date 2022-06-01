Advertisement

Gas prices reach record highs in Kentucky

Gas prices reach record highs in Kentucky
By Grason Passmore
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 11:12 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Gas prices reached a new record high nationally, in Kentucky, and in Lexington.

According to AAA, the average price of gas in Lexington is $4.40. In Kentucky, it’s $4.42 and, nationally, it’s $4.67 a gallon.

However, drivers say, whatever it costs, they still have to fill up.

Phineas Barnes has a work van that he says costs well over $100 to fill up every time he stops.

Because the costs of fuel is increasing, so is everything else. Like your groceries, clothes, and evenings out. So, a lot of people say they’re cutting some of these things out of their budgets.

Barnes says his family mostly stays home now and even has stopped buying some food items at the grocery store that they normally would. He says it can be hard not to let it affect your mental health.

“We have to be strong. That’s all I can say is we have to stay strong,” Barnes said. “We can’t let gas prices stop us from enjoying life. We’ve still got to live and just be strong.”

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.
Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.(WKYT)

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File image
I-64 in Montgomery County reopens after deadly crash, victim ID’d
Officials are investigating a deadly shooting in Laurel County.
Coroner releases name of suspect killed by Laurel County deputy
A family pays their respects next to crosses bearing the names of Tuesday's shooting victims at...
Texas police: School door shut but didn’t lock before attack
We’re told police responded to a report of shots fired at the Raintree Apartments
Police respond to four shootings in Lexington on Memorial Day
Scott County investigators have charged four people in connection to a fire at the old...
Four arrested after fire at abandoned Scott Co. school building

Latest News

Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman (file image)
Lt. Gov. Coleman tests positive for COVID-19
According to the latest numbers from the Department of Health, the state saw nearly 9,000 new...
Health experts concerned about unreported COVID-19 cases over summer break
Strong storms
WATCH | Jim Caldwell's FastCast
Relief from the heat
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Gusty storms will lead to cooler temps