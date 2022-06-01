Advertisement

Harrison County wins 10th Region softball title

The Fillies will play in the state tournament for the first time since 2017.
Harrison County wins the 10th Region title
By Alex Walker
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 11:03 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
MOUNT STERLING, Ky. (WKYT) - Harrison County scored two runs in the bottom of the fifth to beat Pendleton County 4-3 in the 10th Region title game Tuesday night.

The Fillies will play in the state tournament for the first time since 2017. Harrison County is scheduled to play Lewis County Friday night at 9:00 at John Cropp Stadium.

