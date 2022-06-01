Harrison County wins 10th Region softball title

MOUNT STERLING, Ky. (WKYT) - Harrison County scored two runs in the bottom of the fifth to beat Pendleton County 4-3 in the 10th Region title game Tuesday night.

The Fillies will play in the state tournament for the first time since 2017. Harrison County is scheduled to play Lewis County Friday night at 9:00 at John Cropp Stadium.

