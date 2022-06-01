Health experts concerned about unreported COVID-19 cases over summer break

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - As we head into June, health experts are concerned COVID-19 cases will go unreported, especially among children.

Health experts say that students with Covid symptoms normally get tested during the school year. However, with summer break, students may go without getting tested.

Retired family physician Dr. Jeff Foxx says parents must do their part to help slow the spread.

“Really, children are no different than adults in terms of exposure, symptoms, testing. It’s pretty much the same,” said Dr. Foxx. “So, if you have a child who is symptomatic, get them tested.”

Health experts say COVID-19 cases have been rising in Lexington for a few weeks now. The Lexington-Fayette County Health Department reports more than 7,000 new cases and 37 deaths this week. That’s down from last week, but the positivity rate has gone up to 11.2%.

Wild Health, which has conducted much of the Covid testing in the city, wants people to know that its testing site has moved to Wild Health Field.

“We’re going to be available throughout the summer to catch people early with a positive COVID-19 case, so they can take the proper precautions and we can stop the spread,” said Cole Cincinelli, clinical manager at Wild Health.

Dr. Foxx says getting children vaccinated is still the best line of defense.

Wild Health was supposed to open its testing site Wednesday but had to cancel it due to an event at Wild Health Field. Testing is expected to resume Thursday.

